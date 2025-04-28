ESR To Launch The World's First Magnetic Wireless Mouse On Kickstarter April 28

MENAFN - PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, the world's No.1 brand in MagSafe accessories, launches its latest breakthrough-the ESR MagMouse Wireless Mouse -on Kickstarter starting April 28, 2025. MagMouse was unveiled at CES 2025, instantly capturing widespread attention and praise for its innovative design and outstanding performance.

Snap, Go and Charge Anywhere

Designed with modern mobility in mind, the MagMouse is the world's first magnetically attachable mouse with a built-in fast-charging cable, engineered for people who work, study, and create on the go. By combining portability, functionality, and an innovative design, MagMouse embodies ESR's mission "Tech Made Easier," reimagining what a wireless mouse can be and how it can simplify working on the go.

Magnetic Portability for On-the-Go Users

The MagMouse redefines convenience by allowing users to simply attach the mouse to their laptop or tablet using a magnetic base with a reusable 3M adhesive. With a magnetic strength of 600 grams, the base firmly holds the lightweight 75-gram mouse in place, enabling hands-free carry. The retractable magnetic pins on the positioning base and the magnetic rings seamlessly lock into the embedded magnetic circle on the bottom of the mouse, ensuring double stability and impact resistance to prevent accidental detachment. It was designed for situations such as frequent meetings, coffee breaks, or classroom hops-short yet sometimes frequent moves where you often have a coffee or phone in one hand and a laptop and mouse in the other. In situations like these, MagMouse magnetically attaches to your laptop, freeing your hands.

Effortless Charging, Unmatched Convenience

In addition to its game-changing portability, the MagMouse features a built-in charging cable that stows away invisibly when not in use, meaning users never need to carry a separate cable. When it's time to recharge, simply plug the built-in USB-C cable into your laptop for easy, on-the-go power-anytime, anywhere. Its 500 mAh rechargeable battery supports lightning-fast charging: just one minute provides up to four hours of use, while a full charge takes only 45 minutes and lasts for 160 hours.

Smarter Scroll and Feature-Rich

A four-way scroll wheel lets you move smoothly up and down through websites or documents, and tilt left or right to effortlessly navigate spreadsheets, timelines, or wide images – no more dragging or awkward side-scrolling. Its easy-to-grip design, back and forward navigation buttons, support prolonged use with ease. The MagMous also delivers a premium user experience with:



Dual connectivity via 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0

Six adjustable DPI levels up to 4800 Compatibility with major operating systems including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Linux, and iOS.

Building on Success, Powered by Innovation

The Kickstarter campaign builds on the success of ESR's previous crowdfunding triumph, the Geo Wallet with Find My, which launched on Kickstarter in 2024. That product attracted over 4,600 backers and earned the iF Design Award 2025 and the Best of Kickstarter title for its sleek design and powerful anti-theft capabilities.

"At ESR, we're driven by a simple belief: the best tech doesn't just do more-it makes your life easier," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "MagMouse is the result of listening to how people work and create on the move. By rethinking the form and function of the wireless mouse, we've built a solution that travels with you, powers up fast, and stays out of your way when you need your hands free. We're excited to bring this innovation to life with our Kickstarter community."

With MagMouse , ESR continues to expand the boundaries of user-centric tech design by leveraging its magnetic expertise to solve everyday problems. Whether commuting across town or moving between classrooms, the MagMouse is built to move effortlessly and reliably with any lifestyle.

The MagMouse officially launches on Kickstarter on April 28, with early backers gaining access to a Super Early Bird price of $24, which is a 32% discount on its original price of $36.

About ESR: Trusted for 16 Years

Founded in 2009, and now with a user base of over 123 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the No. 1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. To stay updated on the latest news and product launches around ESR, please visit or follow ESR's social media on X , Instagram , and Facebook .

SOURCE ESR Media

