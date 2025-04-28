403
Ukrainian Premier Discusses Aid, Minerals Deal with US
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal clarified that previous aid provided by the United States to Ukraine will not be part of the minerals agreement being negotiated between Kyiv and Washington.
"Agreements have been reached that the document does not include assistance provided before its signing," Shmyhal stated in a message on Telegram late Sunday, summarizing the details of his delegation's recent visit to the United States to discuss the agreement.
Shmyhal also shared that he had a significant meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during the visit. He mentioned that both legal teams are working on the agreement and making "good progress."
He emphasized that they have established "clear red lines," and the deal must align with European commitments while not contradicting Ukraine’s Constitution or laws.
Additionally, Shmyhal pointed out that the deal must be approved by Ukraine's parliament before moving forward.
Moreover, the Premier revealed that Ukraine has secured enough financing to cover its expenses for the entire year, including addressing a USD39 billion deficit with the help of international partners.
He also mentioned that the restoration of Ukraine was a key topic at the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, where discussions were held with American business and financial partners about long-term prospects.
