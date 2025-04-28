Blast At Aman Committee Office In Wana Injures Several Major Terrorist Attack Foiled In Bannu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Several people were injured when a bomb exploded at the office of the Aman Committee in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district, on Monday.

According to police, unidentified miscreants detonated an explosive device at the Aman Committee office located in Wana Bazaar, causing the structure to collapse and trapping several individuals under the debris.

Rescue officials reported that four injured persons have so far been pulled out and shifted to the hospital, while efforts to clear the remaining rubble are ongoing. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Bannu Police Foil Attack

Meanwhile, in Bannu district, police thwarted an attempted assault on the Baka Khel Police Station by 20 to 25 terrorists.

According to a police spokesperson, officers at the station detected the suspicious movement of terrorists, believed to be linked to the proscribed TTP (referred to by authorities as "Fitna al-Khawarij"), using advanced thermal imaging cameras during the night.

The police responded swiftly and effectively, forcing the terrorists to flee. Officials stated that the personnel stationed at Baka Khel Police Station were fully alert and prepared to counter the attack.

Mansehra: Three Women, Child Killed in Traffic Accident

In another tragic incident, a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra district, resulting in the deaths of three women and a young girl, and injuring eight others.

Rescue sources said the accident occurred as the jeep was traveling from Sindhi to Jabori. Residents rushed to the scene, helped retrieve the injured from the ravine, and transported them to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.