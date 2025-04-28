403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kim Jong-un ledges statues for champions fallen in Kursk Area
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lauded the North Korean troops deployed to Russia under a mutual defense agreement, calling them heroes and vowing to permanently honor their sacrifices. His remarks came after the official confirmation of North Korean forces' presence in Russia's Kursk Region, which had been speculated for some time. This confirmation came during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, who praised the North Korean soldiers for their professionalism, courage, and heroism in battle.
The North Korean troops were credited with protecting Russian territory "as their own" and showing great determination and sacrifice. Pyongyang's Central Military Commission highlighted their legendary contributions, further solidifying the “unbreakable alliance” between Russia and North Korea. Kim Jong-un declared that those who fought for justice are national heroes and promised a monument in their honor in the capital, with eternal flowers being placed at the graves of the fallen.
While the exact number of North Korean casualties was not disclosed, Kim emphasized that their sacrifices would be remembered, and special measures would be taken to care for the families of the veterans. He also extended congratulations to Russia's soldiers and citizens for their victory in Kursk.
Moscow praised Pyongyang’s solidarity, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noting that North Korea’s assistance demonstrated the high level of their alliance. The involvement of North Korean troops in Kursk had been long suspected by Kiev and its allies, but both Moscow and Pyongyang had remained silent until now, with the Russian president previously stating that the terms of their partnership were for the two countries to decide.
The North Korean troops were credited with protecting Russian territory "as their own" and showing great determination and sacrifice. Pyongyang's Central Military Commission highlighted their legendary contributions, further solidifying the “unbreakable alliance” between Russia and North Korea. Kim Jong-un declared that those who fought for justice are national heroes and promised a monument in their honor in the capital, with eternal flowers being placed at the graves of the fallen.
While the exact number of North Korean casualties was not disclosed, Kim emphasized that their sacrifices would be remembered, and special measures would be taken to care for the families of the veterans. He also extended congratulations to Russia's soldiers and citizens for their victory in Kursk.
Moscow praised Pyongyang’s solidarity, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noting that North Korea’s assistance demonstrated the high level of their alliance. The involvement of North Korean troops in Kursk had been long suspected by Kiev and its allies, but both Moscow and Pyongyang had remained silent until now, with the Russian president previously stating that the terms of their partnership were for the two countries to decide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment