'Do Terrorists Have Time To Ask Religion?' Congress MLA's Controversial Take On Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Maharashtra, Vijay Wadettiwar, has sparked a row by raising questions on the claims about the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

“The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion),” Wadettiwar was heard as saying to news agency ANI.

“Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country,” he asked.

