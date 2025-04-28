'Do Terrorists Have Time To Ask Religion?' Congress MLA's Controversial Take On Pahalgam Attack
“The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion),” Wadettiwar was heard as saying to news agency ANI.
“Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country,” he asked.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Key Takeaways
- The need for government accountability in handling terrorism. The complexity of motivations behind terrorist acts. The importance of focusing on facts rather than narratives.
