The Winning Flame: Nando's Crowns Qatar's Master Griller 2025 Winner

Doha, Qatar: Nando's Qatar, the home of legendary flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, recently announced the winner of the Nando's Master Griller Challenge 2025 in Qatar.

The sizzling showdown took place at Nando's Tawar Mall, where eight of the country's top Nandocas fired up their grills in a thrilling display of technique, passion, and that unmistakable PERi-PERi spirit. With tongs in hand and hearts ablaze, each finalist brought their A-game, competing for the coveted title of Qatar's Master Griller 2025.

Emerging victorious was Regie Guevarra, from Nando's City Centre branch, whose consistency, precision, and unwavering focus earned him the title. Regie will proudly represent Qatar on the global stage at the International Master Griller Finals in Scotland, where he will compete against top Grillers from over 20 countries.

The competition was co-sponsored by Mazzraty and Red Bull. Adding extra spice to the finals were judges Mohamed Ali Ben Hassin, content creator, and Rachel Morris, Qatar-based food critic, who evaluated each finalist on skill, technique, and their delivery of the full Nando's experience-hot plates, hotter passion.

“This year's finalists didn't just bring the flame-they were the flame,” said Balu Subramonian, Head of Operations at Nando's Qatar, who also served as one of the technical judges.“From loading grills to locking in flavour, every griller showcased the values we stand for: pride, courage, and a whole lot of PERi-PERi love.” He added,“The Nando's Master Griller Challenge is more than just a competition-it's a celebration of the people behind the grill. Those who turn chicken into magic, and kitchens into stories worth sharing.”

Mr. Sajed Jassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Oryx Group, was also present at the event and shared his pride in the team's journey:“At Oryx Group, we believe in nurturing passion with purpose. What we witnessed today is more than exceptional grilling-it's dedication, teamwork, and belief in oneself. We are proud of Regie, and of every Nandoca who brings warmth, flavour, and heart to every plate. This challenge is a powerful reminder that behind every great flame is an even greater human spirit.”

As Regie prepares to compete on the world stage, Nando's Qatar celebrates every participant who made this event unforgettable, showcasing the best of Nando's energy, flair, and fire. The flame's alive-and it's just getting started.