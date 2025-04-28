403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
“Value Menus and Functional Ingredients Redefine Profitability in HoRe”a”, says Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at Nutralite Professional Culinary Chef Summit
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, April 28, 2025: The Indian food service industry, a significant 5.69 lakh-crore contributor to the national economy, is navigating a dynamic shift as consumers increasingly favour casual dining. Recent industry reports suggest that consumers preferring to eat out has increased from 6.6 times a month in 2018 to nearly 8 times. This evolution, however, brings heightened challenges for the food services industry as diners are becoming more experimental and seeking global flavours while demanding value for money in every dish.
To address these pivotal changes, Zydus Wellness and its brands Nutralite Professional and Sugar Free, hosted a Culinary Chef Summit in Mumbai and Delhi with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and more than 200 leading chefs, restaurateurs, and hotel owners from across the country. The event aimed at highlighting the co-existence of innovation, nutrition, and profitability in modern menus.
Addressing this growing dilemma, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said “Tod’y’s diner rightfully expects a global culinary experience. As chefs, we must transform into agile problem-solvers, and the right products and partnerships are crucial to achieving this balance. Brands like Nutralite Professional and Sugar Free empower us to meet these expectations without compromising on taste or hea”th.”
The sessions spotlighted emerging trends including the rise of casual dining (48% of the market), the growth of QSRs (27%), and the increasing importance of global culinary influences. Discussions focused on menu innovation, smart pricing, and solutions that meet both consumer expectations and operational needs.
Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, said, “We firmly believe that wellness and commercial viability are not mutually exclusive. Our brands, Nutralite Professional and Sugar Free, are designed to help the food service industry create flavorful, health-conscious dishes while optimizing operations. Through initiatives like Culinary Chef Summit, our aim is to be strategic partners for the food service industr”.”
As the food service industry navigates rising consumer expectations and shifting market dynamics, the role of chef-brand collaborations has never been more critical. By fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and co-creating solutions, Zydus Wellness is not just responding to ch—nge—it is helping shape the future of food in India.
To address these pivotal changes, Zydus Wellness and its brands Nutralite Professional and Sugar Free, hosted a Culinary Chef Summit in Mumbai and Delhi with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and more than 200 leading chefs, restaurateurs, and hotel owners from across the country. The event aimed at highlighting the co-existence of innovation, nutrition, and profitability in modern menus.
Addressing this growing dilemma, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said “Tod’y’s diner rightfully expects a global culinary experience. As chefs, we must transform into agile problem-solvers, and the right products and partnerships are crucial to achieving this balance. Brands like Nutralite Professional and Sugar Free empower us to meet these expectations without compromising on taste or hea”th.”
The sessions spotlighted emerging trends including the rise of casual dining (48% of the market), the growth of QSRs (27%), and the increasing importance of global culinary influences. Discussions focused on menu innovation, smart pricing, and solutions that meet both consumer expectations and operational needs.
Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, said, “We firmly believe that wellness and commercial viability are not mutually exclusive. Our brands, Nutralite Professional and Sugar Free, are designed to help the food service industry create flavorful, health-conscious dishes while optimizing operations. Through initiatives like Culinary Chef Summit, our aim is to be strategic partners for the food service industr”.”
As the food service industry navigates rising consumer expectations and shifting market dynamics, the role of chef-brand collaborations has never been more critical. By fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and co-creating solutions, Zydus Wellness is not just responding to ch—nge—it is helping shape the future of food in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment