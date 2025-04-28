403
Official Says US, Iran Nuclear Talks Set for May 3
(MENAFN) The fourth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran is scheduled for May 3 in Europe, based on a report by the media on Saturday, citing a US official.
An American representative described the third round of discussions, which took place in Oman, as "positive and productive."
The talks lasted over four hours and involved both direct and indirect interaction.
The official also noted that although significant work remains, there has been progress toward reaching an agreement.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi had earlier confirmed that the US and Iran would meet again on May 3. While the US official confirmed that the next talks would take place in Europe, the specific country was not disclosed.
The second round of talks occurred in Rome, Italy, on April 19.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remarked that this round of talks was "more serious than before," with both sides delving into more technical aspects of nuclear matters.
Araghchi added that the ongoing negotiations with Washington have provided hope for progress, though the Iranian delegation remains "hopeful, but extremely cautious."
United States Leader Donald Trump has warned of potential military action against Iran if a new agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal, which was brokered during the Obama administration.
Trump has consistently stated that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon."
