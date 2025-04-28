403
Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser passes away by committing suicide
(MENAFN) Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and a vocal advocate for sexual abuse victims, has tragically died by suicide at the age of 41, her family confirmed in a statement to NBC News on Friday. Giuffre passed away at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia, where she had lived with her husband and three children since 2019.
Her family shared their devastation, describing her as a “fierce warrior” in the fight against sexual abuse and trafficking, noting that the burden of lifelong abuse had become overwhelming for Giuffre. They stated that she took her life after enduring years of trauma.
Giuffre was instrumental in exposing Epstein's abuse network and played a key role in the conviction of his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. She also filed a high-profile lawsuit against Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. The case was settled out of court in 2022, with Prince Andrew denying the allegations.
Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, with his death ruled a suicide but surrounded by public skepticism due to his connections with powerful figures.
In addition to her work as an advocate, court documents unsealed last year suggested a possible connection between Giuffre and Ruslana Korshunova, a model who died in 2008 after reportedly visiting Epstein's island. Giuffre had received an email about Korshunova’s death.
Earlier this year, Giuffre had shared on Instagram that she was suffering from renal failure following a car accident and had been given just days to live, though her family later clarified she was receiving medical care. Her brother stated that her physical pain was significant, but the emotional toll was even more unbearable.
Giuffre’s attorney and representatives paid tribute to her, calling her a remarkable human being and a steadfast champion for other victims.
