Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir's Legacy Celebrated In Exceptional Poetry Evening At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

As part of its Library Days program, which aims to commemorate iconic writers, poets, scientists, and artists, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a poetry and discussion evening titled“Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir”. The evening celebrated the legacy of the renowned Lebanese poet Bashara Al-Khoury – the poet of love, passion, beauty, and youth. The evening offered a critical analysis of his poetic career and his impact on modern Arabic poetry.

Kinana Issa, a literary critic, addressed fundamental elements of Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir's poetry, such as how he was influenced by romantic French poetry and how he was inspired by poets like Maurice Maeterlaine and Victor Hugo.

Dr Imad Khalaf, a researcher at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority's Poetry Academy, highlighted how Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir was the first modern Arab poet to present a complex image of women. Khalaf explained that Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir brought about a qualitative shift in modern Arabic poetry with his raw vocabulary and rich meanings.

Lorca Spiti, a Lebanese poet, added that Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir's poems reflected beauty and were influenced by the scenery of Lebanon. She recited two of his poems, which were met with remarkable interaction from the audience.

The dialogue session was followed by a musical concert, performed by the two young artists, Rayan Jrira and Hala Trad, who began the concert with a duet of one of the most popular songs with lyrics by Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir,“Ya Ward Min Yishtrik” (O Rose, Who Will Buy You). They then presented a selection of Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir's sung poems, including,“Sayyid Al Hawa Qamri” (The Master of Love is My Moon) and“Ya Aqed Al Hajebin” (O You Who Knot Your Eyebrows), both famously performed by Fairuz;“Ash Enta” (Live, You Live) performed by Farid Al Atrash, and Jafna Alam Al Ghazal” (His Eyelids Taught Love) performed by Mohammed Abdel Wahab.

The event was attended by poets, writers, artists, and intellectuals, who commended the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library for its unique events and activities. Jihad Saad, an artist, expressed his happiness for participating in an event that evokes the era of beautiful poetry, stressing the importance of commemorating the icons of Arab art. He also noted that such literary events are key to preserving poetic heritage.

This evening supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's efforts to revive Arab heritage and introduce new generations to legendary figures in Arabic literature. It also affirms poetry's timeless role as a powerful tool of human expression.