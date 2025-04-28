403
Somali PM Replaces Key Ministers in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
(MENAFN) Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre made significant changes to his cabinet on Sunday, including replacing the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, and the second deputy prime minister, according to reports.
In the reshuffle, Barre appointed Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, the former foreign minister, to the position of Minister of Defense. Abdisalan Abdi Ali Dhaay, previously the second deputy prime minister, was named the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, who had held the position of Minister of Defense for only three weeks, was reassigned as the second deputy prime minister. Before serving as defense minister, Jibril was the Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Fiqi, who now heads the Ministry of Defense, has a notable background, having served as the Minister of Interior for two years and as the Minister of Foreign Affairs for one year.
