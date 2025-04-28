Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Govt Writes To BBC, Objects To Terming Terrorists As 'Militants'

2025-04-28 01:14:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The central government has written to BBC India head Jackie Martin on their reporting about Pahalgam terror attack. It has objected the channel to terming terrorists as“militants”, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources told Mint.

The XP division of MEA will be monitoring the reporting of BBC, sources added.

(This is a breaking story. More to come)

