Shmyhal Summarizes Ukrainian Delegation's Visit To United States

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal summarizes the outcomes of the Ukrainian delegation's recent visit to the United States for the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF.

According to Shmyhal's official Telegram channel, the visit was intensive and involved numerous negotiations with key financial institutions, including the IMF, the World Bank, and the EBRD.

“I had a significant meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during which we discussed the agreement between our countries. Legal teams are actively working on the document, and progress is being made. Importantly, we have clearly established our 'red lines': the agreement must align with European obligations, comply with Ukraine's Constitution and legislation, and be ratified by Parliament. We also agreed that the assistance provided prior to the document's signing will not be included,” Shmyhal stated.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Ukraine will continue to receive support from its international partners. Funding for 2025 is fully secured, with plans to cover the $39 billion deficit through contributions from international allies.

Partial agreements for 2026-2027 are already in place, with key sources of funding including the IMF program, the Ukraine Facility, and proceeds from frozen Russian assets under the ERA framework. Efforts are ongoing to attract additional resources.

"Ukraine's recovery was one of the key topics on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings. We discussed long-term prospects with American business and financial partners. A productive meeting with the leaders of prominent think tanks also took place, where we addressed the importance of attracting new technologies and resources to drive economic growth after the war,” he said.

During their visit to the United States, the Ukrainian delegation also discussed the use of Russian assets to support recovery efforts.

“Ukraine has already secured $50 billion in revenues from frozen Russian assets, which are being used to meet budgetary needs, support military expenditures, and facilitate rapid recovery efforts. However, our ultimate goal remains the full confiscation of these assets. Alongside confiscation, we have proposed implementing a special duty on imports of Russian goods, with proceeds directed to the Ukrainian recovery fund. This economic mechanism of reparations enables us to act independently, without waiting for political changes in Russia,” Shmyhal stressed.

He further noted that sanctions against Russia continue to serve as a vital tool for exerting pressure, despite ongoing attempts by the aggressor to undermine them.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, was on a working visit to Washington, where it took part in the opening of Ukraine Innovation Days in the U.S. capital.