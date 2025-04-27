Re-Launch Of Amaravati Works Will Be A Turning Point, Says Andhra CM

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday exuded confidence that the re-launching of Amaravati capital works by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2 will be a turning point in the history of the state.

The Chief Minister conducted a meeting at his residence with Cabinet colleagues and senior officers on the programme being organised for the relaunching of Amaravati works.

Stating that the previous government hatched several conspiracies and even tried to damage Amaravati, he claimed that, overcoming all these challenges and difficulties, Amaravati stood firmly.

He asserted that Amaravati is born out of the aspirations of the people of various sections and regions. Within 10 months of the TDP-led NDA coming to power, the state government has resolved various challenges caused due to the previous ruling dispensation's faulty policies and relaunched various works that have been stalled, Chandrababu Naidu noted.

He maintained that the capital for which the foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister was destroyed, and now the works are being relaunched by the same Prime Minister.

Observing that Amaravati is the self-respect, sentiment and aspiration of the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister felt that no power on earth can damage this. He expressed confidence that Amaravati will certainly transform into a centre for generating revenue and a place which creates employment opportunities for all sections of people.

He made it clear that the Amaravati works are being relaunched from the hands of the Prime Minister only to send a strong message across the country that no one can erase the dream of the people of Andhra Pradesh with conspiracies and machinations.

Chandrababu Naidu asked the ministers and officers to organise the programme in a spectacular way and asserted that Amaravati's construction will be completed in such a way that every citizen of the state should proudly say that "my Andhra Pradesh, my capital city of Amaravati".

He said that the Prime Minister, too, is evincing interest in building Amaravati and has made several suggestions during the recent meeting in New Delhi. The officers made a presentation on the arrangements for the upcoming May 2 programme.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to see to it that no inconvenience is caused to the people who are gathering for the meeting from various parts of the state, and also to ensure that there is no traffic congestion. He was also particular that, due to the intense heat, drinking water and food should be supplied to those who are coming from faraway places.