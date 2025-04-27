Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, LLC Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Almonds And Cashews In Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias (0.6OZ And 4OZ)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read Announcement View Product Photos Summary Company Announcement Date: April 26, 2025 FDA Publish Date: April 26, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared cashew, almond

Company Name: Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company LLC Brand Name: Product Description:

Product Description

Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias

Company Announcement

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company LLC of Kea'au, HI is voluntarily recalling Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias (0.6oz and 4oz bags), due to the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews. Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias are packaged in 0.6oz and 4oz bags and were distributed to multiple retail locations in AZ, CA, CO, FL, HI, IL, ME, MI, NJ, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, and Guam.

The affected 0.6oz bag has the UPC 0 72992 05464 4, marked with lot numbers K5069C1 and K5069C2 and best by date 10/2026.

The affected 4oz bag has the UPC 0 72992 05556 6, marked with lot numbers B4339E1 and B4340E1 and best by date 07/2026.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after Mauna Loa's internal quality control process identified that the affected batch, manufactured by a third-party co-manufacturer, contained undeclared almonds and cashews. Immediate action was taken to contain the affected product, notify the third-party co-manufacturer, alert consumers and distributors, and report the issue to the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias 0.6oz and 4oz bags and have an almond or cashew allergy are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at 1-888-255-5998, Monday through Friday.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in our products.

Company Contact Information Consumers: Customer Service 888-255-5998 Media: Chris Rabago 808-842-7355

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.