Social Media Influencers Blur The Lines Between Political Content And Campaigning, Potentially Affecting Elections

MENAFN - The Conversation) Political commentary occurs regularly on social media . From politicians and parties promoting their platforms to journalists sharing day-to-day news and everyday people sharing their thoughts, there is no shortage of online content commenting on what governments are doing, aren't doing and should be doing.

A recent development has been the rise in online content creators, which has become a profession in and of itself . And social media influencers - those content creators who have developed a brand persona around their popular social media accounts - have plenty to say when it comes to politics. They promote politicians, encourage voting, comment on social issues and share political news. They can also be involved in disinformation and foreign interference campaigns.

Our recent report, Influencers and Elections: The many roles that content creators play in elections , looks at the blurred lines between influencers and advertisers, celebrity endorsers, campaign volunteers, media outlets, data brokers, journalists and lobbyists, and the impact this can have on election outcomes.

Social media influencers discuss their political views on CBC News.

Influencing politics

Influencers play multiple roles in the political communication ecosystem, acting in ways similar to celebrities , journalists , advertisers , activists and others.

Influencers might be paid for the content or endorse political campaigns voluntarily. Some interview politicians or produce their own commentary. And others express political views independently, without any formal political ties.

These increasingly blurred lines make it challenging to distinguish between genuine support, co-ordinated marketing or reliable news sources. It also makes it harder for voters to evaluate the credibility and intent behind political messages - which makes it harder for policymakers to regulate it.

Influencers are increasingly integral to election campaign strategies . Political campaigns work with influencers to reach audiences traditional media often misses, or to target specific groups with tailored messaging. And influencers' deep understanding of social media platforms enable them to create content that can spread quickly and effectively, maximizing reach and engagement.

Influencers can act as advertisers who are paid to promote politicians or parties, celebrity endorsers donating their time and reach to campaigns or campaign volunteers sharing content online. Unlike traditional advertisements and celebrities, influencers have more interactive and intimate relationships with their audiences.

Influencers are invested in appearing authentic, reliable and relatable while also projecting aspirational lifestyles. This makes them particularly persuasive, and their content perceived as genuine and independent, even if it has been paid for or co-ordinated.

Influencers' ability to move between personal expression and strategic campaigns makes them extremely powerful. At the same time, they are difficult to regulate or hold accountable. The multiple roles they play, and the flexibility they have in shifting from one role to another, allow them to evade the traditional categories that regulation depends on.

For instance, it is often difficult to distinguish between authentic support and paid sponsorship. Influencers may endorse a politician because they genuinely support them or as part of a formal campaign. Influencers may be paid to share particular messages or negotiate informal arrangements involving perks like access to exclusive events. Because they do not always disclose these ties, this content can often go unregulated.

While Canadian election laws are clear that paid advertisement spending needs to be reported, other forms of compensation and co-ordination do not require disclosure. This means that social media users may find it difficult to tell when an influencer's support is authentic, part of a co-ordinated effort, or sponsored in some way.

People make their way to and from an advance polling station in Ottawa on April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Influencers and journalism

Influencers have also become central to sharing news , performing a role previously reserved for journalists. Influencers conduct interviews and provide updates and commentary. Research shows that users - especially younger ones - pay more attention to online influencers and celebrities for news than they do traditional news sources.

In Canada, this trend may have accelerated after the implementation of the Online News Act in 2023, which led Meta to restrict news access on Instagram and Facebook. News influencers are filling this gap.

Unlike professional journalists, many influencers operate without journalistic training, professional standards, editorial oversight or accountability measures. As such, some become unintentionally involved in the spread of disinformation . Others have been co-opted into disinformation campaigns, which see influencers as a path to plausible deniability, as their content can be presented as opinion rather than a co-ordinated effort.

While online influencers adapt to these overlapping roles, many politicians and journalists are adopting strategies similar to those of influencers: building personal brands, cultivating authenticity and fostering relationships with their audiences.

This scenario makes the boundaries between political entities and content creators even more difficult to define.

Younger people pay more attention to online influencers and celebrities for news than they do traditional news sources. (Shutterstock)

Understanding influencer

From endorsing candidates to shaping political narratives and mimicking reporters, influencers play multiple political roles in Canada.

What is organic political support and what is co-ordinated marketing? Who is doing independent political reporting and who is spreading disguised propaganda? And who is being paid? These questions need to be answered to know how to interpret influencers' content - and how to apply rules around transparency, advertising and political speech.

Currently, media literacy strategies revolve around teaching users how to find trusted sources, gather information from a range of sources and question how content reaches them.

When it comes to political information shared by influencers, this means asking whether the influencer is sponsored or collaborating with some political entity. It means considering whether they talk about how they source and verify their information. It also means not relying on a single or small group of influencers who share the same ideas within a given online community.

Regulating influencers

Current regulatory frameworks are not equipped to handle influencer political content and its possible effects on elections. Election laws were designed around clear professional categories, media-centric advertising and centralized communication environments. This is no longer the information ecosystem that we exist in.

The lack of clear definitions and regulatory blind spots creates loopholes that political campaigns can exploit to evade ad transparency and spending laws. Meanwhile, policymakers struggle to find the balance between regulating political advertising via influencers and guaranteeing their freedom of expression.

Canada's regulatory framework has to evolve, including clear definitions of political content and advertising, as well as disclosure requirements for paid or co-ordinated political message.