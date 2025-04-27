MFA On Mejlis Ban By Occupiers: Crimean Tatars' Spirit Of Resistance Remains Unbroken

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Nine years after the Russian occupiers banned the Mejlis, the Crimean Tatar people's spirit of freedom and struggle remains unbroken as they continue to fight for their rightful place to live peacefully on their own land.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said this in a statement on the anniversary of the Mejlis ban, according to Ukrinform.

According to the MFA, the ban was yet another attempt by the occupiers to discredit the Crimean Tatar community, undermine the national identity of all indigenous peoples of Crimea, and erase their culture, language, and traditions.

"The actions of the Russian authorities have unequivocally showcased the Kremlin regime's blatant disregard for international law and principles, including the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Council of Europe Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples," the statement said.

Despite these oppressive measures, the MFA emphasized that the ban failed to break the spirit of freedom and resistance among the Crimean Tatar people.

The MFA stated that despite facing repression and imprisonment, the Crimean Tatar people continue to fight for their rightful freedom to live peacefully on their own land. Currently, 224 individuals, including 134 Crimean Tatars, remain unlawfully imprisoned in Crimean jails by Russian occupiers due to their ethnic, religious, or political beliefs.

The MFA also reminded that this is not the first instance in history where Moscow has attempted to destroy the Crimean Tatar people and deprive them of their homeland.

“But the Russian occupation is temporary, and the desire of Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and other Crimean residents to live freely on their native land will prevail. Our position remains unchanged: Crimea is Ukraine. No matter how long it takes, one day the occupation will end and justice will be restored. The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people will definitely resume its activities in Crimea, and all those involved in persecution and repression will be held accountable under international law,” the MFA said.

As reported, on April 26, 2016, the Russian occupation“Supreme Court of Crimea” declared the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia. Later, on September 29, 2016, the Supreme Court of Russia, the highest court of the occupying power, upheld this illegal decision.

