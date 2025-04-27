403
Chief Al-Mutairi: Kuwaiti Writers Association Keen On Highlighting Literary Works
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi
MUSCAT, April 27 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Kuwaiti Writers Association, Humaidi Al-Mutairi affirmed on Sunday the association's interest in participating in cultural events and regional and international forums to highlight Kuwaiti literary works and creativity.
Al-Mutairi told KUNA on the sidelines of the association's participation in the 29th Muscat International Book Fair, that this was the association's first participation in a book fair outside the State of Kuwait since its establishment in 1964, noting that this marks a significant shift in the association's approach and operations.
He added that the association's new direction of participating in regional and international exhibitions stems from its commitment to supporting and encouraging its members and promoting their literary and cultural works more broadly.
Al-Mutairi expressed his happiness with this participation, which coincides with Kuwait being chosen as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media for 2025.
He pointed out that during the fair, the association will display the works and publications of its members at its designated booth.
Al-Mutairi praised the efforts of the organizers of the fair and their cooperation in facilitating the association's participation, which reflects the deep-rooted relations and strong brotherly ties between Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman, especially in cultural and literary fields.
He also commended the significant and exceptional scientific and cultural movement-taking place in Oman, which highlights its deep civilizational and sheds light on the rich and authentic Omani heritage.
He expressed hope that this step would succeed in expanding the reach of Kuwaiti books and making them more accessible to readers in the brotherly Sultanate of Oman. He noted that the association plans to repeat this experience in upcoming Arab book fairs, as it serves its members.
The 29th Muscat International Book Fair kicked off last Thursday with the participation of 674 publishing houses representing 35 countries, including Kuwait. The fair features a variety of cultural and literary events and will continue until May third. (end)
