Hamas Open To Long-Term Gaza Truce But Rejects Disarmament, Adviser Says

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Hamas is open to a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza but is“not prepared to lay down its arms,” a senior official said on Saturday, as a delegation from the Palestinian group held ceasefire talks in Cairo.

Taher Al-Nono, media adviser to the head of Hamas's political bureau, made the statement while the delegation discussed negotiations covering a potential ceasefire, a framework for prisoner exchange, Israel's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and reconstruction efforts, according to a Hamas statement.

“The concept of a truce or its duration is not rejected by us, and we are prepared to discuss it within the framework of negotiations,” Al-Nono said, signalling the group's willingness to consider a prolonged ceasefire.“We are open to any serious proposals to end the war on Gaza.”

However, Al-Nono ruled out Hamas agreeing to disarmament, a key Israeli demand for a demilitarised Gaza Strip.“The resistance's weapons are non-negotiable and will remain in their hands as long as the occupation continues,” he asserted.

A Hamas delegation, led by Mohammad Darwish, head of the group's Leadership Council, arrived in Cairo early Saturday and began meetings with Egyptian officials, Hamas reported. Other members included Khaled Meshaal, Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah.

The delegation aimed“to discuss Hamas's vision for stopping and ending the war and exchanging prisoners based on a comprehensive deal that includes full withdrawal and reconstruction,” the group's statement said.

Discussions would also cover“the repercussions of the occupation's actions in starving our people in Gaza and the need for urgent action to deliver humanitarian aid,” plans for a community support committee to manage Gaza, and internal Palestinian matters, the statement added.

Sources close to the Cairo talks told Reuters that Hamas hoped to gain mediator support for its proposal. They indicated the group might agree to a truce of five to seven years in return for an end to the war, reconstruction, the release of Palestinian detainees, and the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

Hamas has previously suggested it could agree to a long-term truce for an end to the Israeli occupation, though earlier mentions were part of broader proposals.

Separately, Israel's Mossad chief David Barnea travelled to Doha, Qatar, to discuss the ceasefire negotiations, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Sources familiar with the negotiations earlier told Daily News Egypt that mediators Egypt and Qatar were expected to present a new proposal to Hamas and Israel, designed to“balance” the demands of both sides.

The proposal, prepared by Egypt in coordination with Qatar and the US administration, resulted from“contacts and preliminary discussions about new ideas,” the sources said. It reportedly aims for a“comprehensive agreement” ending the war and establishing a long-term truce of five to seven years, backed by regional and international guarantees for mutual compliance.

According to these sources, a“framework agreement” would involve returning the situation on the ground to its previous state, halting military operations, Israeli army withdrawal to positions held under January 2025 understandings, and admitting aid via an international humanitarian protocol.

The talks occur amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Friday that its food stocks for Palestinians in the Strip had run out after a 54-day siege imposed by Israel.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said he had pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.“I told Netanyahu we must be good to Gaza. These people are suffering, and we will take care of them,” Trump said in remarks aboard the US presidential aircraft, stressing a“very great need for medicine and food.”

Israel resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18 after a ceasefire that began in January collapsed. Israel said it would continue operations until Hamas releases the 59 remaining hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Aid access to the devastated Strip is heavily restricted by Israel, where hundreds of thousands are displaced. Israeli forces control territory and have declared a buffer zone. Palestinian health authorities state that Israeli strikes since March 18 have killed over 2,000 Palestinians, including many civilians.