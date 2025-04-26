Turbotenant VP Talks Property Management Software On Xraised

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TurboTenant has quickly become one of the most popular property management software solutions for landlords. What makes it stand out in a crowded market is its freemium model, which offers landlords the essential tools they need to manage their properties for free.

Let's break down TurboTenant's all-in-one approach and the main features that make TurboTenant a game-changer for rental property owners.



All-in-One Solution for Landlords

TurboTenant offers landlords a single platform to find tenants, screen applicants, create lease agreements, collect rent online, and manage rental property accounting. This eliminates the need for multiple software tools or third-party services, saving time and simplifying the entire rental process.



Property Marketing:

With a single click, TurboTenant landlords can syndicate their property listings to dozens of the most popular listing sites for free. And when interested renters apply, landlords can manage all of their leads from a single location.



Tenant Screening

With free background checks and credit reports, TurboTenant allows landlords to make informed decisions, ensuring they choose the right tenants for their properties.



Customizable Lease Agreements

TurboTenant offers state-specific, lawyer-approved lease templates that landlords can customize to meet their specific needs. This feature helps avoid legal complications and ensures compliance with local rental laws, all without the hassle of drafting leases from scratch.

Online Rent Collection: Rent payments are streamlined through TurboTenant's online rent collection system, which even supports autopay features, helping landlords manage payments efficiently.



Integration with Accounting Software

TurboTenant's accounting tools are built for real estate investors. Beyond just revenue and expenses, reporting is broken down by property, which allows for easy visibility & one-click creation of real estate-specific tax documents this integration, landlords won't need to use third-party tools that don't always sync up easily.



Innovation and Growth: TurboTenant's Path to Success

TurboTenant has experienced remarkable growth, now serving over 750,000 landlords and processing more than $3 billion in rent payments annually. But it hasn't always been smooth sailing. The company has faced challenges, including the need to educate landlords on the benefits of an all-in-one solution versus using single-point software for specific tasks.

Beyond education, TurboTenant seeks to bring property management into the modern age with AI.



AI: The Next Frontier for Property Management

Harrison Stevens shared some exciting news during the interview: TurboTenant is actively integrating AI technology into its platform. The goal is to create a virtual assistant for every landlord accountthat's capable of answering questions, managing maintenance requests, and even guiding tenants through minor repairs. This AI-driven feature aims to streamline the property management experience further and enhance customer satisfaction.



Changing Perceptions: Landlords as Supportive Community Members

TurboTenant's mission goes beyond just providing tools; it's about transforming the image of landlords in the eyes of tenants. The platform is introducing a Home Guide, which helps tenants settle into their new home by offering local area insights and tips on maintaining the property. This effort underscores TurboTenant's belief that happy tenants are more likely to take care of their rental property, benefiting both parties in the long run.



Key Takeaways and Next Steps for Landlords

TurboTenant is more than just property management software; it's a comprehensive platform designed to make landlords' lives easier, more organized, and efficient. With its innovative features, commitment to user feedback, and AI-powered future, TurboTenant is setting a new standard for how rental properties are managed.

As the platform continues to grow, it's clear that TurboTenant is at the forefront of the property management revolution. To learn more about TurboTenant's features or watch the full interview with Harrison Stevens, visit TurboTenant or Xraised's video on TurboTenant .

Are you a landlord looking for a better way to manage your properties? Explore TurboTenant's full suite of features (features ) to take control of your rental business today.

Watch more on Xraised website ( ).

