Zelenskyy Claims US-Made Components Are Found in North Korean Attack on Kyiv
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that elements created by American manufacturers were discovered in a missile that struck Kyiv, leading to the deaths of 12 civilians.
“The missile that killed civilians in Kyiv contained at least 116 components sourced from other countries – and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies,” Zelenskyy said on X.
Based on Ukrainian authorities, the Thursday strike on Kyiv involved a North Korean ballistic missile, which also wounded 90 people.
Officials from Russia and North Korea have not yet responded to the accusations.
“The investigation into all the details about the missile is ongoing. However, it is already clear that it was a ballistic missile from North Korea,” Zelenskyy said, reaffirming his country’s claims.
In recent times, there have also been accounts of North Korean troops participating in combat against Ukraine, as relations between Pyongyang and Moscow grow closer.
Zelenskyy noted that rescue missions in Kyiv only wrapped up today, and more than 30 individuals remain hospitalized, some with critical wounds.
He also argued that the inadequate international pressure on Moscow enables it to acquire missiles and other weaponry, and allows North Korea to manufacture them under similar conditions.
