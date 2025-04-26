403
Russia, US Hold ‘Constructive’ Talks
(MENAFN) On Friday, Russia stated that the recent discussions between Leader Vladimir Putin and visiting U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff were both “constructive and useful.”
“A three-hour conversation took place, which was constructive and very useful,” Kremlin assistant Yury Ushakov informed journalists in Moscow after the session.
Ushakov, who was among the Russian officials present at the engagement, noted that Kirill Dmitriev, the chief of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, was also involved in the dialogue.
He emphasized that communication between Moscow and Washington across multiple levels would persist in the “most active mode,” highlighting that the Ukraine topic mainly revolved around reviving direct negotiations between Russia and Kyiv.
“The conversation allowed us to further bring the positions of Russia and the United States closer together, not only on Ukraine, but also on a number of other international issues,” Ushakov further stated.
