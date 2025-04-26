403
The Protector is Now Being Misrepresented? Faruk Ahmed saved BCB’s 120 crore—but now he is being targeted.
(MENAFN- Md. Naeem Aziz) After August 5, BCB’s banking system was facing serious technical issues. At that time, 120 crore Taka was kept in a risky bank. The bank's condition was weak, and there was a danger of losing the money.
Faruk Ahmed, the current BCB chairman, took a bold step. He quickly moved the money to two safe and trusted banks—under BCB’s name.
Not a single Taka was lost. Instead, his quick decision protected BCB’s future.
But now, the same person is being blamed! False news, fake reports, and propaganda are trying to paint him as guilty.
Why do we always doubt the people who try to protect us?
If we want honesty in sports and leadership, we must stand with the truth.
Faruk Ahmed didn’t steal—he saved.
Source: Cricket Analysis BD
