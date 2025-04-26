Stefanishyna Discusses Ukraine's EU Accession With Irish, Lithuanian Officials

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice, Olga Stefanishyna, discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union with Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense, Thomas Byrne, and Lithuania's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sigitas Mitkus, during a meeting in Kyiv.

She announced this on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"I thank my dear colleagues, Thomas Byrne and Sigitas Mitkus, for visiting Kyiv despite the relentless Russian attacks & for your solid support. I had a productive discussion on Ukraine's EU accession, transformation agenda and the enlargement process," Stefanishyna wrote.

She added that she looks forward to the decision to open Ukraine's EU accession negotiation clusters, which would pave the way for substantive discussions across all sectors.

"Ukraine has delivered on its part and remains committed to a fair, merit-based approach," Stefanishyna said.

A new underground school shelter for 700 people was opened on April 24 in the village of Molodizhne, Odesa region. The ceremony was attended by Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense Thomas Byrne, Lithuania's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigitas Mitkus, Head of Cooperation Programs at the EU Delegation to Ukraine Stefan Schleuning, Lithuania's Ambassador to Ukraine Inga Stanyte-Tolockiene, and local government officials.

Poland's EU Presidency is also working to persuade Hungary of the need to open the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine's EU membership during the current semester.