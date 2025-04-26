403
Zelensky ‘blatantly lying’ on allegations Russia ruining Ukraine-Africa relations
(MENAFN) South African politician Themba Godi has accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of "blatantly lying" about claims that Russia is sabotaging Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts in Africa. Speaking to RT on Thursday, Godi called Zelensky’s accusations against Russia “pure lies,” asserting that they were a diversion from Ukraine’s own controversial actions in Africa.
During his visit to South Africa, Zelensky accused Russia of trying to block Ukraine from establishing strong humanitarian and economic relations with African countries, particularly in Africa and Latin America. He claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted an exclusive presence in these regions, undermining Ukraine’s diplomatic outreach.
However, Godi, who leads the African People’s Convention Party (APC), rejected Zelensky’s claims, calling them false. He argued that Zelensky’s remarks were a smokescreen to distract from Ukraine’s involvement in supporting groups linked to terrorism in the Sahel region of Africa. Godi pointed to the instability in northern Mali, northern Burkina Faso, and parts of Niger, which he attributed to Ukraine’s actions, not Russia’s influence.
Zelensky’s visit to Pretoria had sparked criticism from South African political commentators, especially over his dismissive response to a peace initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2023. The Ukrainian president had indicated support for an unconditional ceasefire, a commitment Godi dismissed as “empty rhetoric.” The APC believes Zelensky’s visit was a "desperate PR exercise" aimed at garnering sympathy amid strained ties with the US, which had been a major supplier of weapons to Ukraine.
Godi also argued that Zelensky’s attitude toward African nations was dismissive, labeling him a "warmonger" and a "puppet of external forces," as many African countries have distanced themselves from him. In contrast, Matthew Parks from the Congress of South African Trade Unions urged continued efforts to negotiate a ceasefire despite the difficult history between Ukraine and the global south.
