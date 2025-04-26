Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
We Know How To Defend Pakistan, Says Army Chief At PMA Passing Out Parade

2025-04-26 06:09:56
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, stating that the nation's forefathers made countless sacrifices and waged a remarkable struggle to create the country, and "we know how to defend it."

Addressing the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, General Munir emphasized the ideological foundations of Pakistan, saying, "We Muslims differ from Hindus in all aspects of life - our religion, customs, traditions, thoughts, and aspirations are entirely distinct."

Highlighting the essence of the two-nation theory, he said that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations, not one. "Our forefathers gave immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan through an unparalleled struggle," he added.

The Army Chief reiterated that Pakistan has been built on great sacrifices and stressed the resolve of its people and armed forces to defend it at all costs.

