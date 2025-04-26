Ukraine Expects Over $39B In Budget Support This Year Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine anticipates receiving more than $39 billion in budget support this year, with these resources already confirmed by international partners.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

During the Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for support of Ukraine at the World Bank, Shmyhal highlighted the significant challenges Ukraine's macro-financial stability will face in 2026-2027. He emphasized the need for predictable financial resources to cover current budget expenditures and to continue the country's reconstruction efforts.

Shmyhal proposed that the most effective solution would be the full confiscation of Russian immovable assets in the West and their transfer to Ukraine.

The World Bank estimates that Ukraine's reconstruction needs over the next decade will amount to $524 billion. These figures indicate that the amount of Russia's immobilized assets (approximately $300 billion) is much less than the amount of reconstruction needs in Ukraine. To bridge this gap, additional measures, such as taxing Russian raw materials, should be considered. The aggressor must bear responsibility for the devastation it has caused, ensuring Ukraine receives the necessary resources for recovery.

Shmyhal extended his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for maintaining certain sanctions against Russia. These include the ongoing prohibition of Russian ships from entering American ports, as well as sanctions targeting the financial sector, military-industrial complex, and energy sector of the Russian Federation. He emphasized the importance of intensifying sanctions pressure on the aggressor.

"I am grateful to the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United States, the European Union, the G7 countries, and all partners for their effective financial support of Ukraine, which enables us to endure this challenging war," the Prime Minister added.

As Ukrinform reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with World Bank President Ajay Banga the implementation of joint and new projects and the attraction of financing for 2026.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram