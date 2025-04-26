Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 66 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 66 Russian drones on the night of April 25-26, while 31 enemy UAVs disappeared from radar screens.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

Starting at 22:00 on Friday, April 25, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using an Oniks anti-ship missile, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, and 114 drones. The launch sites included Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine's air defenses, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams, repelled the aerial assault.

As of 10:00 on Saturday, April 26, Ukrainian forces confirmed the downing of 66 Shahed strike drones and other UAVs across the east, north, south, and center of the country.

An additional 31 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar screens without causing any harm.

Damage from the attack was recorded in the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.