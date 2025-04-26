403
U.S., Qatar Seek Closer Economic Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 26 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent met with Qatari Minister of Finance Ali Al-Kuwari in Washington late Friday.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of Internatonal Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings on Friday, the Treasury in a press release.
During the meeting, both sides discussed positive opportunities for expanding economic relations between the United States and Qatar and affirmed the Treasuryآ's intent to expand American leadership in the Bretton Woods system, it said.
Secretary Bessent updated Minister Al-Kuwari on the United Statesآ' maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian regime, as well as other national security issues of mutual interest. (end)
amm
amm
