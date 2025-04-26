Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S., Qatar Seek Closer Economic Ties


2025-04-26 05:03:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 26 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent met with Qatari Minister of Finance Ali Al-Kuwari in Washington late Friday.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of Internatonal Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings on Friday, the Treasury in a press release.
During the meeting, both sides discussed positive opportunities for expanding economic relations between the United States and Qatar and affirmed the Treasuryآ's intent to expand American leadership in the Bretton Woods system, it said.
Secretary Bessent updated Minister Al-Kuwari on the United Statesآ' maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian regime, as well as other national security issues of mutual interest. (end)
amm


MENAFN26042025000071011013ID1109475054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search