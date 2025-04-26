Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Content Creator Misha Agarwal Dies Just Two Days Before 25Th Birthday, Fans In Disbelief

Content Creator Misha Agarwal Dies Just Two Days Before 25Th Birthday, Fans In Disbelief


2025-04-26 05:00:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Popular content creator and influencer on Instagram , Misha Agrawal passed away recently. She was 24 and just two days away from her 25th birthday. The news of her death has been confirmed by a statement shared on her official Instagram page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts," it read.

MENAFN26042025007365015876ID1109475039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search