Content Creator Misha Agarwal Dies Just Two Days Before 25Th Birthday, Fans In Disbelief
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts," it read.
