Content Creator Misha Agarwal Dies Just Two Days Before 25Th Birthday, Fans In Disbelief

MENAFN - Live Mint) Popular content creator and influencer on Instagram , Misha Agrawal passed away recently. She was 24 and just two days away from her 25th birthday. The news of her death has been confirmed by a statement shared on her official Instagram page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts," it read.