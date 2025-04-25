MYSTERY FICTION 'THE ELM PARK TIME TRAVELERS' TO SEIZE THE SPOTLIGHT AT THE L.A. TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS 2025

The Elm Park Time Travelers

Author Todd Daley probes the realms of time travel, community, and resilience in a post-COVID city island with his latest offering

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world grappling with the aftereffects of COVID-20, where urban resources have been stripped away and neighborhoods must rely on their own resilience,“The Elm Park Time Travelers” by Todd Daley embodies the essence of endurance, transformation, and the peculiar wonders that can be found in everyday life. Teaming up with Inks and Binding, this book is poised to shine at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025.The story begins on the rough industrial coast of Staten Island's Kill van Kull, where a weathered barge conceals a surprising gem: a once-cherished merry-go-round, lost to time. In the midst of a world of cut budgets, closed schools, and empty shopping centers, three guys named Freddy, Hank, and Gregg try to revitalize the dilapidated carousel in the hopes of providing a little relief for the local children who have nothing better to do than pass the time.As they bring the ride to Eggert's Field in Elm Park, the team, along with Nancy-a woman with keen instincts and a surprising talent for firearms-jumps into action to fix the carousel. Yet, the true surprise unfolds when Lora, with her unique insight, proposes the addition of magnets along the edge of the ride. This seemingly innocent act sparks bizarre occurrences-the ride radiates light, an eerie sound resonates in the atmosphere, and the group discovers that with a unique horseshoe magnet, they can journey through time.As the enigma deepens, the cast of characters-spanning a seasoned detective, a refined lady with a surprising twist, a troubled physician, and a duo of quirky personalities-must navigate dangers posed by a trio of antagonists. With a humorous, heartfelt, and surreal take on small-town life, the novel examines how individuals find purpose in the midst of chaos and how even the most unlikely group of people may practically rewrite their own destiny.Dive into Todd Daley's captivating storytelling and immerse in the intriguing universe of“The Elm Park Time Travelers” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025. Don't miss the chance to visit Inks and Binding's exhibit at Booth #930 on April 26th and 27th at the University of Southern California. Explore the official website of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 to discover more. Now up for grabs, check out a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online book retailers!About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight!Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

