War Update: 63 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start Pokrovsk, Kursk Sectors Hottest Spots

Since the beginning of the day, as many as 63 combat engagements have taken place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops. Fighting continues in five areas, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this update on Facebook as of 16:00 on April 25.

Russian forces shelled several border settlements in Ukraine from their own territory, including Senkivka in Chernihiv region, and Kniazhychi, Mala Rybytsia, Popivka, Seredyna-Buda, Prokhody, Slavhorod, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza, Myropilske, Baranivka, and Riasne in Sumy region.

Airstrikes were also reported on Prokhody, Uhroidy, Mykhailivka, Velykyi Prykil, and Mykhailivske in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces launched an airstrike at Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy conducted two attacks at the Ukrainian positions near Nova Kruhliakivka, fighting is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , seven attacks occurred near Ridkodub, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novyi Myr, Serebrianka, Nove, and Torske. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one attack near Markove was recorded.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian carried out six assaults near Dachne and Toretsk, and toward Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Dyliivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces conducted 19 attacks near Yelyzavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Myroliubivka, and Malynivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks, while eight engagements are still underway.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attacked eight times near Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Novosilka, Pryvilne, and toward Vilne Pole and Odradne.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russian aviation carried out an airstrike at Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector , three Russian attempts to advance were reported near Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector , enemy airstrikes targeted Kozatske and Antonivka.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 17 enemy attacks throughout the day, with four engagements still ongoing. Russian forces dropped 13 guided bombs and carried out 163 shellings, including sevem with MLRS.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces are trying to straighten the front line in the Toretsk sector along the Myrnohrad–Kostiantynivka highway to improve logistics and coordination between units.