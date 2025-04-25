Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Over 1,000 Russian Tanks Since Start Of Year Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, Russian forces have lost 1,031 tanks in the war against Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in a Facebook post and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian Federation's losses in tanks alone since the beginning of the year have already exceeded one thousand units (1,031). I am grateful to our defenders for their professional combat work,” Syrskyi stated.

War update: 63 clashes on frontline since day-start; Pokrovsk, Kursk sectors hottest spots

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army's losses in Ukraine have exceeded 946,000 troops.

Photo credit: Kostiantyn Liberov