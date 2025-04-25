Jaipur: 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan' Renamed After Ahilya Bai Holkar; Sparks Political Row

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) The 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan', located within the Shiksha Sankul complex, has been renamed as 'Punyashlok Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Bhawan'. The decision by the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has stirred a fresh political debate.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Tika Ram Jully has strongly condemned the move, calling it an example of the BJP's“narrow-mindedness".

He paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, highlighting his contribution to India's educational reforms.

Sharing his views on social media platform X, Jully wrote: "Changing the name of a building named after our great leader Rajiv Gandhi, who laid down his life for peace in the Indian subcontinent, reflects the BJP's narrow thinking. I strongly condemn this.”

He further stated that this is not the first such instance, recalling that during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, India witnessed the launch of a new education policy and revolutionary initiatives like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

“The Ministry of Education was also transformed into the Ministry of Human Resource Development under his leadership,” he added.

Jully claimed that this is the second time the BJP has attempted to change the name of Shiksha Sankul.

The BJP government has renamed several schemes and buildings introduced during Congress rule.

Some notable examples include Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Dudh Yojana' changed to 'Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana, 'Indira Gandhi Udaan Yojana' renamed to 'Kalibai Bhil Udaan Yojana', Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence now called 'Swami Vivekananda Scholarship and 'Indira Rasoi' renamed as 'Annapurna Rasoi' Even the color of bicycles distributed to schoolgirls was reportedly altered.

Jully said:“It appears the BJP has no faith in its own capabilities to undertake new developmental work, so it is simply rebranding the achievements of previous governments.”

Sources within the government claim the renaming initiative is part of an effort to honor historical and inspirational Indian figures.

Ahilya Bai Holkar, after whom the building is now named, was a revered Maratha ruler celebrated for her administrative excellence and social reforms.

The BJP argued that recognising such personalities helps in connecting people with local and cultural heritage.