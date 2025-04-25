BOPET Films Market Forecast To 2029 | Europe's Eco-Friendly Push Bolsters BOPET Films Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|251
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$13.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing E-Commerce Industry Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging Rising Demand for BOPETFilms in Solar Energy Sector Growing Concerns About Sustainability
- Supply Chain Disruptions and Trade Restrictions Absence of Recycling Infrastructure
- Innovations in BOPETFilms Rise of Smart Packaging Solutions Increasing Demand for BOPET Films from Emerging Countries Growing Demand for BOPETFilms in Electronics Industry
- Tackling Sustainability Challenges in Flexible Packaging: Role of Mono Pet Films in Meeting EU Targets Enhancing Freshness and Sustainability with Alox Pet High Barrier Film Analysis of Factors Contributing to B-Grade Production in BOPETFilm Manufacturing
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
- Tariff Scenario for HS-Code 392062 Compliant Products Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Key Regulations
- Reach Regulation (EU) 10/2011 and (EC) 1935/2004 Regulation (EC) No. 2023/2006 ISO Standards
Company Profiles
- Toray Industries, Inc. Uflex Limited Polyplex SRF Limited Jindal Poly Films Limited Mylar Specialty Films Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH SKC Jiangsu Shuangxing Color Plastic New Material Co. Ltd. Vacmet India Limited Cosmo First Limited Ester Industries Limited Gettel High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd. Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd. Chiripal Poly Films Polinas Pt Trias Sentosa Tbk Oben Group Fatra, A.S. Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co. Ltd. Garware Hi-Tech Films Retal Industries Ltd. Transcendia Sumilon Polyester Ltd Fam Ti
