BOPET Films Market Forecast To 2029 | Europe's Eco-Friendly Push Bolsters BOPET Films Market

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BOPET Films Market by Thickness (Thin and Thick), Application (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Imaging), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BOPET films market size is expected to expand from USD 10.49 billion in 2024 to USD 13.22 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 4.7%. The upward trajectory is driven by the increasing preference for environmentally friendly packaging, significantly enhancing demand for eco-conscious BOPET films.

Additionally, the surge in demand for packaged food and the trend towards lightweight, durable packaging solutions are pivotal in driving market growth.

Thin is projected to be the fastest-growing thickness segment of the BOPET films market

Thin BOPET film is the fastest-growing segment because manufacturers are using thin film more frequently in flexible packaging. BOPET films create an effective protective barrier for food items, pharmaceuticals, and personal care items by preventing moisture intrusion, chemical & air exposure to maintain product freshness. BOPET films have transparent properties that help consumers see inside products, thus enhancing marketing strategy and product attractiveness. These films find various applications in electronics industries alongside printing and labeling processes because they deliver high clarity and printable capabilities.

Electrical & Electronics Segments Drive Demand

In terms of application, the electrical and electronics sector emerges as a crucial segment due to the excellent electric insulation and dielectric properties of BOPET films, essential for protecting electrical circuits. The burgeoning demand for electronic gadgets and renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, is poised to substantially increase these films' utilization.

End-use Industry Expansion

Within the end-use industries, the electrical and electronics segment dominates due to the films' heat resistance and strength. The rise of electric vehicles is further anticipated to stimulate BOPET film demand, as they play a crucial role in enhancing product longevity in the growing electronics sector.

European Market Dynamics

Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the BOPET films market, largely due to stringent food safety and packaging standards requiring films with excellent barrier properties. The preference for recyclable, eco-friendly packaging in Europe, coupled with government recycling initiatives, is set to propel market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the BOPET films market include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), UFlex Limited (India), Polyplex (India), SRF Limited (India), and Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), among others. The study provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, featuring company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.

Comprehensive Research Coverage

This research classifies the BOPET films market based on thickness, application, end-use industry, and regional presence. It comprehensively covers the factors influencing market dynamics, offering insights into the competitive landscape, including business overviews, strategic agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, and investment trends involving both established companies and emerging startups.

Key Report Highlights



Analyze key market drivers like the rising e-commerce industry and potential opportunities such as innovations in BOPET films, alongside challenges like supply chain disruptions.

Gain insights into product development and innovation within the sector.

Explore market development opportunities and market diversification strategies across regions. Assess the competitive landscape and strategic positioning of major players like Toray Industries, Inc., UFlex Limited, Polyplex, SRF Limited, and Jindal Poly Films Limited.

Key Attributes:

