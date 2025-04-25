David Helpling And Eric 'The' Taylor Beckon Music Fans To Experience The Sonic Realms Of The Precious Dark

Album Cover: In a realm of alluring shadow, those rare moments of finding are colossal.

Eric "the" Taylor and David Helpling

A world in half light: Eric "the" Taylor and David Helpling

Back cover: The Precious Dark

A human-made music project enhanced by the urban macrophotography of @Elusiveilusionz, available now from the award-winning indie label Spotted Peccary Music.

- David HelplingPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Precious Dark is the newest collaboration by independent artists David Helpling and Eric“the” Taylor. These seven lengthy pieces revel in the exploration of the unknown, and launch both artists into uncharted creative territory. The first two singles reached #10 and #12 on the Top 30 Chill Chart of the North American College of Community Radio (NACC), and, the album has been chosen by Echoes Radio as their CD of the Month in May 2025. Music fans can buy the CD, or, listen on the streaming source of your choice atSparse expanses stretch, making emotive climaxes all the more sweeping; and therein lies the theme of The Precious Dark: that in a realm of alluring shadow, those rare moments of finding are colossal, that brilliant ecstasy means all the more when held beside the austere ambience of a world in half light. The tracks unfold contemplatively. The opening track,“The Space Between Atoms” begins in a nebulous expanse before a propulsive beat launches through the darkness, star-bright chimes evoking Vangelis as it rockets into the beyond.“Cavernous Heart” flows from absence to elegy, as soft piano carries the piece from a gentle drone to a brilliant symphonic finale. It holds in its empty spaces the weight of memory, the defiant belief that in the face of loss, time shared is without regret.“The Ice Has Dreams” begins swirling and ominous, its subterranean snarl unspooling like a deadly fractal, before sparse piano lifts the piece into a dimensional serenity.That very dark track, "The Ice Has Dreams" is an homage to John Carpenter's 1982 film The Thing, both conceptually and musically. Helpling noted,“It's one of my favorite films, the bleak and beautiful ambient tone set throughout the entire story and the combination of the synthesizers and sparse orchestral work is just haunting and unforgettable. I reached out to Eric to share my ideas and, to my surprise, he had never seen it! How can this be? So I sent him one of the cues and asked him to respond to the vibe in his own way; he sent me some amazing stuff that he recorded live on his Prophet 5. It was nothing like the music from the film at all, but it was absolutely gorgeous and quickly sent me on my way. This piece tells from The Thing's point of view, what it went through in the minutes before it is freed from the ice.”The signature sounds of Taylor's fervent analog synthesizers and Helpling's ethereal guitar remain true, but together, the two have created something newly emotive and beautiful, intimate and immediate: a haven of sound in our ever-accelerating world. They note that it is completely human made, a concept that is evermore important to real artists in an increasingly AI world.Several music videos were created to enhance the album including“The Precious Dark” and“The Space Between Atoms,” a visual adventure produced by Forest Rain, which can be found on David Helpling's YouTube channel. Watch the unboxing of the CD atNo excellence was spared for this important release, with mastering by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, and graphic design by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios NE. The Precious Dark is available in many formats, including CD, immersive, 24-Bit Studio Master Downloads, mp3 and streaming on all platforms. There is a free 16-page digital graphic booklet, featuring the urban macrophotography of David Behringer aka @Elusiveilusionz, which is downloadable for free as a PDF .The artists are available interviews by request to Beth Ann Hilton via ...Tracklist1 The Space Between Atoms 9:342 The Precious Dark 9:593 Cavernous Heart 8:294 The Ice Has Dreams 8:065 Her Endless Cold Embrace 9:496 For Those in Shadow 6:447 We Rise in a Harmonious System 10:21LinksSmartlink:Spotted Peccary Album Page:Bandcamp:Instagram:Facebook:Link: linktr/spottedpeccaryAbout David HelplingDavid Helpling is an award-winning recording artist whose bold sound and haunting melodies have made him a favorite of New Instrumental and Ambient Electronic listeners, but his signature liquid guitar takes a step between genres, making his music unquantifiable. Working out of his Southern California studio, David is self-produced and is finding new purpose and creative direction by collaborating with other artists. With eight official releases to date and several more in production, he doesn't show signs of slowing. However you choose to describe it, David's inventive music and unforgettable sound has made an impression on listeners around the world, and continues to surprise and enchant.About Eric“the” TaylorEric began his career as a drummer in the alternative music scene of Upstate NY in the early '90s. Electronic drums began to offer him the ability to write and compose melodies, and so he began to use synthesizers and formulating recording studio techniques to begin creating his own body of modern composition. Eric began commuting to Woodstock, NY, where he studied technique and music theory under percussionist Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel, Robert Fripp ...) and Synthesist Rupert Greenall (The Fixx). Taylor has also worked with Tony Levin, Robert Rich, Mick Chillage, Simon Matthews, and Joe Locke, among others. His most recent work is with Spotted Peccary Music as part of the supergroup, DARK SKY ALLIANCE.About Spotted Peccary MusicPortland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 39 years of excellence at and

Beth Hilton

Spotted Peccary Music

+1 310-560-8390

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Bluesky

The Precious Dark: a journey through ethereal cinematic vistas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.