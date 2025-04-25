Azerbaijan Ombudsman's Office Holds Event On Equality And Anti-Discrimination

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An educational event titled“Ensuring, Promoting the Right to Equality and Preventing Discrimination” was held at the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, bringing together representatives of local executive authorities, non-governmental organizations, and other relevant institutions from Baku, Azernews reports.

Opening the event, Head of the Ombudsman's Office Aydin Safikhanli highlighted the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan to protect human rights and freedoms, as well as the development of new and effective mechanisms in this area. He emphasized the importance of joint cooperation to eliminate discrimination and ensure the right to equality, noting the legislative framework supporting this mandate.

Safikhanli also briefed participants on recent amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Ombudsman, which expanded the Commissioner's authority in areas such as equality and anti-discrimination. He noted the establishment of a dedicated structural unit and monitoring group within the Ombudsman's Office to support these efforts and foster an inclusive society.

During the event, Javidan Gorchiyev, Head of the Sector for Ensuring the Right to Equality at the Ombudsman's Office, gave a detailed presentation on“The Right to Equality and Preventing Discrimination: Basic Principles in the Context of Human Rights.” He discussed the legal foundations, implementation mechanisms, and upcoming priorities in the field.

Participants also viewed an educational video titled“Ensuring the Right to Equality,” initiated by Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva. The event concluded with a discussion session, where attendees shared views on current challenges, possible solutions, and the importance of collaboration between institutions and civil society.