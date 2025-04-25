403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jagware Launched Its First Microsoft 365 Backup Tool To Help The Business To Safeguard Their Microsoft Office 365 Data.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) We are in the times where cyber threats, attacks, accidental data loss become very common. Therefore, Jagware Software launched its robust new Microsoft 365 Backup Tool. A reliable and easy to use solution to protect your critical Office 365 data with confidence.
The Office 365 Backup software easily and carefully backup your entire data including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Teams. This way you can prevent your accidental deletions, malicious attacks, or retention policy gaps. As a result, your businesses easily recover your data without any disruptions.
Key Features:
User can easily backup their entire Office 365 mailbox.
You can save your Microsoft 365 into cloud services.
Easily download Office 365 to various file formats like PST, PDF, MBOX, EML, HTML, etc.
It has simple and user-friendly interface.
The software allow you to export selective folders from Office 365.
There is a free demo version which you download and backup your data for free.
You can easily install your software on any Windows and Mac OS.
When so many organizations migrating thier critical operations to the cloud, protecting Microsoft 365 data is very essential. Our new Microsoft Office 365 Backup Software helps IT teams to make your data secure, accessible, and recoverable at any time.
Other articles by Microsoft
The Office 365 Backup software easily and carefully backup your entire data including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Teams. This way you can prevent your accidental deletions, malicious attacks, or retention policy gaps. As a result, your businesses easily recover your data without any disruptions.
Key Features:
User can easily backup their entire Office 365 mailbox.
You can save your Microsoft 365 into cloud services.
Easily download Office 365 to various file formats like PST, PDF, MBOX, EML, HTML, etc.
It has simple and user-friendly interface.
The software allow you to export selective folders from Office 365.
There is a free demo version which you download and backup your data for free.
You can easily install your software on any Windows and Mac OS.
When so many organizations migrating thier critical operations to the cloud, protecting Microsoft 365 data is very essential. Our new Microsoft Office 365 Backup Software helps IT teams to make your data secure, accessible, and recoverable at any time.
Company :-Jagware Software
User :- Avantika Singh
Email :...
Mobile:- 8527689495Url :-
Other articles by Microsoft
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment