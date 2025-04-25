DEXA Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity Reflecting Airline Status And Innovation In Autonomous Delivery

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DEXA (Drone Express), a leader in autonomous drone delivery, today announced the launch of a bold new brand identity that reflects the company's evolution into a certified U.S. air carrier and its continued mission to revolutionize last-mile logistics through safe, efficient, and eco-conscious drone delivery.

This rebrand comes on the heels of DEXA receiving FAA Part 135 Air Carrier Certification, officially recognizing the company as a domestic airline and placing it among a select group of operators, including Amazon Prime Air and Zipline. With this designation, DEXA is authorized to conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) commercial drone operations, setting the stage for national expansion and broader service to retailers and communities.

To mark this transformation, DEXA has introduced a new logo and visual identity inspired by the butterfly-an enduring symbol of transformation, freedom, and purpose.

“Just as the butterfly moves gracefully and purposefully through the air, so do our aircraft-light, efficient, and harmoniously designed for the skies of tomorrow,” said Beth Flippo, CEO of DEXA.“This new identity reflects both our technological innovation and our deeper commitment to serving consumers with speed, care, and environmental responsibility.”

The updated branding signals DEXA's shift from a technology platform to a consumer-first airline-focused on delivering essentials in 15 minutes or less through the DEXA NOW app. With operations expanding in Winston-Salem, NC, and new retail partnerships on the horizon, DEXA is positioning itself as a trusted last-mile delivery partner for modern retailers and a source of unmatched convenience for consumers.

“We're proud to join the ranks of domestic air carriers who are improving the way we live,” Flippo added.“This rebrand is more than just a new look-it's a reflection of the responsibility we carry as an airline and our commitment to shaping a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future for delivery.”

As one of the few drone companies to achieve FAA Part 135 certification, DEXA is poised to lead the next generation of logistics-bringing together technology, sustainability, and community impact through scalable, real-time drone delivery.

DEXA is now ready to fly further, smarter, and cleaner.

About DEXA (Drone Express)

Founded in 2021, DEXA is revolutionizing last-mile logistics through autonomous drone delivery. Headquartered in Dayton, OH-the birthplace of aviation-DEXA partners with leading retailers to deliver fast, safe, and eco-conscious service. As a certified FAA Part 135 air carrier, DEXA connects people to the products they love through cutting-edge technology and real-time convenience.

