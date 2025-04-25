North York General Becomes First Hospital In Canada To Migrate EHR To Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

OCI delivers improved performance and scalability to help increase efficiency and innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North York General Hospital (NYGH) in Toronto, Canada, has improved the performance and usability of its Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record (EHR) by migrating it to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With OCI, NYGH is able to offer a better experience for its patients and providers and enable a more agile approach to adopting new technologies like generative AI.

"North York General is proud to lead the way as the first hospital in Canada to migrate our electronic health record to the cloud via OCI," said Duska Kennedy, vice president, strategy and digital health, chief digital officer, North York General Hospital. "By moving our EHR infrastructure to the cloud, NYGH is embracing the most advanced global standard for managing critical health information. This move will deliver enhanced security for patient data and highly scalable storage, which is critical as we innovate with advanced analytics and AI to better serve our patients and staff."

To support its efforts to build a digitally connected care community, NYGH needed a scalable, high-performance infrastructure that could help deliver up-to-date patient information to healthcare providers and clinical teams. With OCI, NYGH reports that it has been able to improve the performance of its EHR and decrease the amount of time health professionals spend waiting for information by significantly reducing system latency. In addition, OCI's built-in disaster recovery and failover capabilities have helped NYGH keep its EHR available when needed.

"North York General Hospital is on a mission to set new standards for people-centered care through integrated and coordinated patient services across the organization, and its recent migration to OCI provides the foundation required to achieve that goal," said Erin O'Halloran, vice president and Canada market leader, Oracle Health. "Leveraging OCI's regional footprint in Canada to store and process data has helped NYGH bolster its resilience, improve its scalability, and helped it implement strategic approaches to disaster recovery."

Following its migration to OCI in March 2025, NYGH is seeing positive results across the hospital in faster screen loads and transaction response times. This includes decreasing the response time for all transactions made in the EHR by 26 percent and reducing the average login response time for all users by 40 percent.* The increased speed and responsiveness of the system is helping to streamline processes so clinicians can complete tasks more quickly and free up more time to spend with patients. The performance gains also enable more comprehensive and real-time updates to the patient record, which strengthens communication and care coordination across all caregivers to enhance patient care.

"OCI provides a high-performance foundation for innovation," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Customers like North York General Hospital are migrating to OCI to increase IT efficiency and improve care delivery."

About North York General Hospital

North York General Hospital is a top-ranked academic community hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto that provides high-quality acute, ambulatory, and long-term care to approximately half a million people across seven sites in Toronto. With one of the busiest Emergency Departments and birthing centres in the GTA, NYGH has also been ranked Canada's number one community academic hospital for the seventh consecutive year by Newsweek Magazine.

