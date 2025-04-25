Orsini Expands Biopharma Solutions With ORBIT Tracktm To Enhance Partner Collaboration And Patient Case Management

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced today the launch of ORBIT TrackTM , an innovative, next-generation portal designed to transform how Orsini connects with biopharma partners. This powerful platform delivers real-time visibility into critical patient case information and streamlined collaboration tools to enhance care for patients living with rare and complex conditions.

This launch builds upon the momentum of the 2024 launch of ORBIT (Orsini Rare Business Intelligence Technology). ORBIT TrackTM will further strengthen the company's data-first ecosystem, built to improve outcomes for rare disease patients and partners alike.

Key features of ORBIT TrackTM include:



Real-Time Case Visibility: Accelerate patient access to treatment with up-to-the-minute updates on case progress and milestones.



Smart Collaboration Tools: Share updates and alerts through secure HIPAA-compliant messaging to streamline collaboration between biopharma partners and Orsini.



Actionable Case Insights: Access comprehensive patient progress updates, benefits information and medical documentation in one centralized location.



Next-Level Data Security: Protect patient information through both role-based access aligned by territory and PHI masking capabilities.

Anytime, Anywhere Access: Web-based and device-agnostic, ORBIT TrackTM delivers seamless performance across smartphones, tablets and desktops, so users can access the information they need.

"We built ORBIT TrackTM to speed up critical decisions, while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance," said Ashok Singh, Chief Information Officer at Orsini. "We are continuously working to advance rare disease care, and with this launch we have strengthened our ability to support patients and empower our partners through innovative technology."

ORBIT TrackTM is now available to Orsini's biopharma partners. To learn more or request a demo, please contact us at [email protected] or visit .

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left BehindTM.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs.

SOURCE Orsini

