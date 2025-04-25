The Lanier Law Firm And Nidel & Nace, PLLC Announce A Class Action Lawsuit That May Affect Anyone Who Owns A Single Family Home Or Townhome Property In A Portion Of Canoga Park, Los Angeles As Of July 1, 2024

The lawsuit alleges that toxic chemicals used by the alleged legal predecessor(s) of Northrop Grumman Corporation and Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation ("Defendants") during manufacturing at the Site were released into the soil and groundwater and have affected properties to the south and west of the Site. Defendants deny these allegations. The lawyers for the Class must prove their claims in Court.

Am I included?

The Honorable Hernán D. Vera authorized this lawsuit to proceed as a class action on behalf of all persons who own a single family or townhome within the Class Area as of July 1, 2024 inside the red outline ("the Class Area") depicted on the map below, but excluding:



anyone who purchased a single family home or townhome with disclosure of contamination at their property from the 8020 Deering Avenue Site; and

Defendants' officers, directors, agents, employees, and members of their immediate families, and the judicial officers to whom this case is assigned, their staff, and the members of their immediate families.

If you are renting your home or townhome and it falls within the Class Area, please immediately inform your landlord or your property management company.

What are my options?

If you are a member of the class, your legal rights may be affected, and you have a choice to make now as to whether you would like to remain in the lawsuit.

Members of the class do not need to do anything to stay in the lawsuit, but members of the class who wish to remove themselves from this lawsuit must act by June 24, 2025.

The Court has not decided whether Defendants did anything wrong, and Plaintiffs must still prove their claims. There is no money available now, and no guarantee there will be.

For more information, and for an interactive map where you can enter your address to determine if your home falls within the Class Area, visit , scan the QR code or call toll free 1-833-419-5050.

