Codetta Bio Launches Concerto™ System At AACR 2025 And Invites Attendees To Be A Part Of “The Opening Concerto”

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codetta Bio is proud to announce the official launch of the ConcertoTM System , a revolutionary new multi-omics platform, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025. The ConcertoTM System enables researchers to simultaneously quantify proteins, DNA, and RNA from a single sample-uniting molecular insights in a way never before possible.

To celebrate the launch, Codetta is inviting researchers to be a part of“ The Opening Concerto ”-an exclusive early access program for the first 50 organizations or individuals who sign up at booth #2445 during AACR. This group will play a leading role in bringing Codetta's new multi-omics era to life.

“Just like a concerto brings multiple instruments into perfect harmony, our ConcertoTM System unites three critical molecular readouts-protein, DNA, and RNA-on one integrated platform,” said Adrian Arechiga, Vice President of Revenue at Codetta Bio.“With The Opening Concerto, we're not only offering early access-we're actively partnering with researchers through flexible placement opportunities and tailored acquisition models to help offset funding challenges and accelerate adoption of this game-changing technology.”

Join“The Opening Concerto”

Attend our Exhibitor Spotlight Presentation -“Redefining Multi-Omics with Codetta Bio” - on Sunday, April 27 at 3:30 PM in Spotlight Theater B



Visit Codetta Bio at booth #2445 to:



See a demo of the ConcertoTM System

Sign up to be one of the 50 early adopters in The Opening Movement Learn about instrument placement support and funding-friendly acquisition options



The ConcertoTM System was built for a new era of research-where scientists are under increasing pressure to adapt or risk falling behind. But adding more fragmented tools isn't the solution. It's time to streamline , integrate , and future-proof your workflow.

Instead of investing in single-purpose instruments, researchers can now unlock the power to analyze proteins, DNA, and RNA-all from the same sample, in a single seamless workflow . One platform. Multi-omic power. Unlimited potential.

About Codetta Bio

Codetta Bio is a leader in developing cutting-edge multi-omic biomarker measurement tools, empowering data-driven insights into the unique genetic, environmental, lifestyle, and clinical factors that shape individual health and wellness.

At Codetta BioTM, we are committed to driving innovation and creating positive change in the protein and nucleic acid fields. Our state-of-the-art tools revolutionize biomarker assays, offering scale and plex capabilities that rival traditional digital and quantitative PCR methods. Uniquely, our technology requires only one instrument for the analysis of both proteins and nucleic acids, simplifying the process and reducing costs. For more information, visit .

To sign up for the Opening Concerto early access program, visit:

