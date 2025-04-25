Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Terror Attack 'Act Against Humanity': Darul Uloom Deoband


2025-04-25 07:02:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Saharanpur- Prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband on Friday termed the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam an“act against humanity”.

Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, the 'mohtamim' (manager) of Darul Uloom Deoband, demanded stringent action against those responsible for the attack in Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Stating that the attack posed a“grave threat to the unity and integrity of the country”, Nomani said,“Our condolences are with the families of the deceased, and we pray that those who were injured recover soon.”

Urging the Centre to treat the matter with utmost seriousness, Nomani emphasised the need for“strict action against the culprits so that such incidents do not recur in future”.

Describing the attack as an“act against humanity”, he highlighted the“barbarity of the terrorists” in targeting unarmed tourists.

“Darul Uloom shares the grief of the bereaved families,” he said.

Both factions of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind have also condemned the Pahalgam attack.

“Those who kill innocent people are not humans but beasts. There is no scope for terrorism in Islam,” Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said.

Maulana Mahmood Madani, who heads the other faction of Jamiat, termed the incident an“inhuman act”.“This incident cannot be linked to any religion, and those who are trying to link it to Islam are unaware of its true teachings,” he said.

Both the faction heads conveyed their condolences to the victims' families, emphasising that“the purpose of such incidents is to spread fear and communalism, and everyone will have to unite to stop such attempts”.

