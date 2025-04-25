Business Reporter: Giving The Intranet A New Lease Of Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How employers can enhance productivity with a personalised, connected workplace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Sean Winter, GM of North America at LumApps talks about how an employee hub with powerful, AI-based capabilities can drive employee engagement and productivity through personalisation. There are still too many companies that stick with outdated tools and strategies and operate traditional intranets, which treat employees as if they had uniform needs, offering them the same dashboards, content and tools. As a results, employees get frustrated by being swamped by content that is irrelevant to their roles and needs, as well as by having to switch between multiple systems several times before gleaning the information they are after.LumApps's employee hub addresses the issue of disengaging intranet content delivery on several levels. It intelligently curates updates, training and announcements based on role, location and even past behaviour. The hub also makes content easily accessible via a role-based dashboard that the employee can customise by setting up quick links to relevant content. Employees can also subscribe to receive company updates on their preferred channel – via mobile app, Microsoft Teams, Slack, chat or on their dashboard at the next login. Rather than offering generic courses to support employees' professional growth, LumApps integrates learning directly into the flow of work, offering curated courses and microlearning content aligned with roles and development goals. Relevant, role-specific tools enable employee experience outcomes that lead to higher engagement, improved retention and boosted productivity.To learn more about how the LumApps employee hub can boost engagement , read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About LumAppsAs one of the most flexible, scalable, and innovative platform, LumApps helps improve communication, boost productivity, and enable growth. It works from day one but is also capable of adapting to become a fully connected employee hub. By seamlessly integrating with Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, LumApps enhances existing tools and resources, providing a modern, AI-powered digital workplace.

Business Reporter

Press

+ +44 20 8349 6488

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.