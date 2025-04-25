Ukraine, Norway Prime Ministers Discuss Joint Weapons Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the Spring Meetings in Washington, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre held discussions on joint weapons production.

Shmyhal shared details of the meeting in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“We deeply appreciate the $8 billion allocated by Norway for Ukraine this year, with the majority of these funds directed toward military needs,” Shmyhal stated. He highlighted that over the past two weeks, $1.4 billion has been allocated for artillery ammunition and military training, alongside two smaller packages aimed at strengthening Ukraine's healthcare system and supporting reconstruction efforts.

According to Shmyhal, the discussions also focused on advancing joint weapons production initiatives.

“We already have examples of successful cooperation and are prepared to deepen this partnership. We rely on the Norwegian government's support in encouraging companies to invest in Ukraine, as such investments strengthen not only Ukraine's defense capabilities but also the security of Europe as a whole,” he stated.

Shmyhal emphasized Norway's role as a key ally.“We are grateful for your co-leadership in the Maritime Capability Coalition, as well as active and effective contributions to the Air Force, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Drones, and EW Coalitions,” he said.

During their meeting, the Prime Ministers discussed economic cooperation and strategies to end the war. Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Norway's stance on establishing a just peace and acknowledged its significant assistance and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram