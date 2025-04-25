Innovative brick architecture from around the world: 849 submissions for the Brick Award 26

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Brick Award for innovative brick architecture to be presented for the 12th time in 2026

Record number of entries: 849 submissions from all continents wienerberger launched the Brick Award in 2004 to promote innovative, outstanding, and sustainable brick architecture Vienna, April 25, 2025 – The Brick Award is an internationally renowned architecture prize that honors innovative, inspiring, and outstanding brick architecture. Independent architectural critics, leading experts, visionary architects, and pioneering developers are invited to submit extraordinary and creative buildings and other structures made from clay-based building materials. In 2026, wienerberger will present the Brick Award for the twelfth time. The international relevance of the award is clearly reflected in the impressive number of submissions for the Brick Award 26: a record-breaking 849 projects from all continents. Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, comments: "The Brick Award provides a platform for excellent brick architecture and honors architects whose innovative strength results in aesthetic, sustainable, affordable, and high-quality buildings. Across the globe, visionary architects are constantly discovering new ways to build in a resource-efficient manner while ensuring a high quality of life. We created the Brick Award for them. As wienerberger, we are proud to see this award gaining recognition on all continents. We look forward to celebrating outstanding projects at the Brick Award 26 and to inspiring forward-looking architecture worldwide." Since it was first introduced in 2004, wienerberger has continuously developed the Brick Award to reflect current topics and challenges, such as those relating to sustainability. The award is presented in five categories: The majority of submissions fall under“Feeling at home” (28%), followed by“Sharing public spaces” (26%),“Living together” (25%), and“Working together” (12%). The special category“Building outside the box” accounts for 9% of all 849 projects. From all entries, 50 outstanding projects will be nominated for the award. The selection is made by a jury of internationally renowned architects, architectural critics, and journalists. Evaluation criteria include innovative design, architectural concept, sustainability, energy efficiency, and the creative use of brick as a building material. The use of wienerberger bricks is not a requirement. The winners of the Brick Award 26 – one project per category – will be honored at a festive award ceremony in Vienna in June 2026. More information on the Brick Award can be found at .



wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.5 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 760 million in 2024.



