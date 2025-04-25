Mehbooba Urges Religious Leaders In Kashmir To Remember Pahalgam Victims In Their Prayers

She also welcomed the decision of the authorities to allow Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to offer congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here.

“Allowing Mirwaiz Umer Farooq sb to lead prayers at Jamia Masjid is a deeply needed & welcome step in this moment of profound grief. As our nation mourns the tragic loss of innocent lives in the Pahalgam attack we find ourselves seeking solace & unity in faith,' she said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said on this sacred day of Friday prayers,“I earnestly appeal to Mirwaiz as well as all Imams and religious leaders to remember the Pahalgam attack victims in their heartfelt prayers”.

“Let us raise our hands together as one community to pray for the souls of the departed, for strength to their families and for lasting peace and healing across our region,” she added.

Earlier, the office of the Mirwaiz, in a post on X, said that authorities have told him that he would be allowed for prayers.

“After four consecutive Fridays of restrictions, the authorities have conveyed that @MirwaizKashmir will be allowed to go to Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers,” the Mirwaiz's office said.

