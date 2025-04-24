Appfolio, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“AppFolio's first quarter results underscore that our ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading innovation and exceptional service is driving new customer adoption of our products and services,” said Shane Trigg, President and CEO, AppFolio.“By connecting our acquisition of LiveEasy with new industry leading partners, such as Zillow and Second Nature, all enabled through FolioSpace, we have accelerated our resident strategy creating value for our customers. We are well positioned to win for all stakeholders as the platform powering the future of the real estate industry.”

Financial Highlights for First Quarter of 2025



Revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $218 million.

Total units under management grew 6% year-over-year to 8.8 million.

GAAP operating income was $34 million, or 15.5% of revenue, compared to operating income of $34 million, or 18.2% of revenue in Q1 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income was $53 million, or 24.3% of revenue, compared to an operating income of $48 million, or 25.7% of revenue, in Q1 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $38 million, or 17.7% of revenue, compared to $43 million, or 22.9% of revenue, in Q1 2024.



Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of April 24, 2025, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2025 follows:



Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $920 million to $940 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 24.5% to 26.5%. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 37 million for the full year.



S tock Repurchase Progra m

On April 23, 2025, AppFolio's Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized a $300.0 million share repurchase program (the "2025 Stock Repurchase Program") relating to the Company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock. Under the 2025 Stock Repurchase Program, the Company is authorized to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. The 2025 Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any minimum dollar amount or number of shares, has no expiration date, and can be modified, suspended or terminated at any time and for any reason. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased, will depend on a variety of factors, including price, corporate and legal requirements, market conditions and other factors. The 2025 Stock Repurchase Program replaces the Company's previously reported $100 million stock repurchase program, which has been substantially exhausted.

Conference Call Infor mation

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, April 24, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), to discuss the Company's first quarter financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available at: . To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: , and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio's Investor Relations website at

The Company also provides announcements regarding its financial results and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, and press releases, on its Investor Relations website at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with AppFolio's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit ir.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lori Barker

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of current and historical non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables entitled“Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

AppFolio is unable, at this time, to provide GAAP equivalent guidance measures on a forward-looking basis for non-GAAP operating margin because certain items that impact this measure are uncertain, out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“future'”“predicts,“projects,”“target,”“seeks,”“contemplates,”“should,”“will,”“would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to future operating results and financial position, including the Company's fiscal year 2025 financial outlook, anticipated future expenses and investments, the Company's business opportunities, the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives, the effect of the Company's 2025 Share Repurchase Program, the potential benefits and effect of the Company's resident experience related services, including FolioSpace, and their impact on the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and capabilities.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and expectations based on information currently available and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include those risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC, and the section entitled“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.