Northborne Partners Advises Restoration Systems In Connection With Its Recapitalization By Blue Point Capital Partners

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Restoration Systems ("RSI" or the "Company") in connection with its recapitalization by Blue Point Capital Partners ("Blue Point"), a middle market private equity firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Operating from offices in Minneapolis and Milwaukee, RSI is a leading provider of commercial repair, restoration and preservation services for building facades and parking ramps throughout the Midwest. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including brick and stone repair, tuckpointing, waterproofing, concrete repair, traffic coating application and post tension cable repair services. The Company has a 25+ year history of enabling customers across commercial, medical, educational, governmental, and multi-family end markets to effectively maintain their building envelopes.

Blue Point specializes in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to invest in and grow lower middle-market companies. The firm focuses on identifying ways to help companies capitalize on growth opportunities with positive impacts for all their stakeholders. With this partnership, RSI is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory, expand its geographic reach and further strengthen its market leadership in facade and structural repair and restoration across the Midwest.

Ben Marks, Managing Director at Northborne, commented, "Commercial building restoration and maintenance continues to be a highly sought-after vertical within the infrastructure and infrastructure services sector, offering critical, non-deferrable services to address the United States' rapidly aging infrastructure. Under Blake Dronen's leadership, RSI has developed a market-leading platform in the Midwest and is primed for continued growth with Blue Point as a partner. It was a privilege to work with RSI on this important transaction and to find the right partner to support Blake and his leadership team."

About Northborne's involvement, Blake Dronen, President of Restoration Systems said, "The combination of the Northborne team's deep execution bench from top to bottom, recent experience working with project-oriented businesses like RSI and relationships with high quality private equity investors was vitally important to us achieving a great outcome. We are excited to partner with Blue Point and continue delivering exceptional quality service for our customers and providing exciting growth opportunities for our team well into the future."

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the industrial, healthcare and food & consumer sectors, among others. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely-held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne .

About Restoration Systems

Restoration Systems is the Midwest's leading repair and restoration company specializing in concrete repair, masonry repair, and waterproofing services for building facades and parking ramps. Using modern expertise and technology, RSI restores and preserves the places and spaces that fuel the future. The Company's expert craftsmanship comes from teamwork, innovation, and a commitment to completing every project with care, precision, and passion. For more information, please visit restorationsystems .

About Blue Point Capital Partners

Blue Point is a private equity firm managing over $1.8 billion in committed capital. With nationwide resources, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve growth. Blue Point's portfolio is supported by its unique capabilities - which include an integrative team focused on innovative global supply chain, data and digital, and human capital strategies - as well as its extensive experience, network of industry resources, and focused M&A efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue. For more information, please visit bluepointcapital .

SOURCE Northborne Partners

